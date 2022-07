The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 26, 2022:

Chambers, Gabriel E – Public Intoxication

Findley, Tyler Matt – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Disregard Stop Sign, Open Container in Motor Vehicle, Failure to Report Injury Accident to Proper Authorities

Beltran-Villaran, Edward Alexander – Criminal Mischief

Leblanc, Michael – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

