DPS seeks public’s help in sexual assault investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking the public’s help in identifying additional sexual assault victims in Harris County.

Last week, following a lengthy investigation by DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents, 39-year-old Mark Ferguson was arrested on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault. Ferguson allegedly sexually assaulted women on or near Bissonnet Street in Houston.

DPS Investigators are looking to identify any additional victims related to this crime. Any additional victims, witnesses or persons with information please contact Texas DPS Houston CID at 281-517-1511.

