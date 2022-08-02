Lone Star College awarded IDEAS grant to build study abroad capacity

Lone Star College has been selected to receive funding support from the U.S. Department of State’s Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students (IDEAS) Program. LSC is one of 44 colleges and universities across the United States that will use the IDEAS grants to create, expand, and/or diversify American student mobility overseas in support of U.S. foreign policy goals.

“The goal of this program is to develop an enhanced American student mobility program in support of U.S. foreign policy goals,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Lone Star College is proud to have been selected and looks forward to participating in this very important endeavor.”

Since 2016, the IDEAS Program has awarded 145 grants to 139 institutions in 48 states and territories to create, expand and diversify their U.S. study abroad programs in 71 countries across all world regions. In addition to the IDEAS grant competition, the program also offers opportunities for faculty, staff and administrators at U.S. colleges and universities to participate in a series of free virtual and in person study abroad capacity building activities.

“The U.S. Department of State is committed to supporting U.S. colleges and universities as they continue to rebuild study abroad capacity impacted by the global pandemic,” said Heidi Manley, USA Study Abroad Chief, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs said in a statement. “That is why ECA is proud to be awarding double the number of IDEAS grants this year so that we can support more institutions as they work to provide important international educational opportunities to their students.”

This U.S. Government program is funded by the U.S. Department of State and supported in its implementation by World Learning.

“Lone Star College has a rich history of offering its students the opportunity to study abroad,” said Head. “These programs give our students the chance to experience different cultures and opens the door to personal growth and discovery.”

“Our IDEAS grant recipients reflects the full diversity of the U.S. higher education system – including community colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, rural institutions and are committed to working with them to build study abroad programs that are accessible for Americans of all backgrounds,” said Manley.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

