Thelma (Smith) Curtis, 78, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

She was born on Wednesday, August 18, 1943, in Whistler, Alabama to Sidney Ketching Smith and Myrtle (Williamson) Smith, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Thelma was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and Ronnie Smith. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Steve and David Curtis; grandchild, Geoffrey Keng-Curtis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

