Lucy Elizabeth Everitt Lilley, age 88, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born January 25, 1934, in Everitt, Texas, to parents Rodney Murl and Viola Gertrude Ellisor Everitt. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Collis Everitt.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Nell Loggins and her husband Van; her son, Doug Lilley and his wife Stephanie; Grandchildren, Tiffany Goodman and her husband, Tony, Michael Lilley and his wife, Karlie, Douglas Lilley and his wife, Colby, Colton Lilley and his wife, Tori; great-grandchildren, Macie Martin, Hunter Goodman, Bryson Goodman, Klayden Powell, Kayden Lilley, Rilynn Lilley, Kenver Lilley, Makenna Lilley, Sawyer Lilley, and Parker Lilley; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Services will start at 2:00 p.m., on Monday,

August 1, 2022, in Pace Stancil Chapel. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd.

