Crystal Lee Martin, age 27, of Dayton, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1995, in Baytown, Texas. Crystal is preceded in death by her daughter, Addisyn Martin; grandparents, Harry Hamilton and Ned Webb; cousin, Marcus Hamilton.

Survivors include her parents, Neil and Debbie Blank; grandparents, Phyllis Hamilton, Sherry Webb, and Bobby and Joann Broyles; daughters, Kynslee and Blakely Martin; son, Easton Martin; sisters; Heather Broyles, Deborah McLawchlin and husband Brett, and Melinda Jenkins and husband Trevor; brother, BJ Broyles; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

