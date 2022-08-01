Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2022:
- Ortiz, Michael Leray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Tanton, Darrell II – Public Intoxication
- Kennedy, Duke Wayne – Parole Violation
- Zavala, Johnathan Hill – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Whatley, Carla Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mosley, Colton Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Jefferson, Jason Bryant – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Miller, Andrew Scott – Assault of a Peace Officer and Theft of Property