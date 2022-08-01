Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2022:

  • Ortiz, Michael Leray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Tanton, Darrell II – Public Intoxication
  • Kennedy, Duke Wayne – Parole Violation
  • Zavala, Johnathan Hill – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Whatley, Carla Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mosley, Colton Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Jefferson, Jason Bryant – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Miller, Andrew Scott – Assault of a Peace Officer and Theft of Property
