Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2022:

Ortiz, Michael Leray – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Tanton, Darrell II – Public Intoxication

Kennedy, Duke Wayne – Parole Violation

Zavala, Johnathan Hill – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Whatley, Carla Renee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mosley, Colton Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Jefferson, Jason Bryant – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Miller, Andrew Scott – Assault of a Peace Officer and Theft of Property

