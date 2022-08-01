Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 28, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2022:

Crowder, Aron – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear-Civil Service Subpoena

Wortham, Clarissa – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Wolfe, Wendy Lynn – Driving While Intoxicated (two counts)

Dickson, Alexis Nicole – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Cooper, Matthew Lee – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nelson, Jonathan Ray – Evading Arrest or Detention

Coats, Justin Lee – Criminal Trespass and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Michaels, Holly Elizabeth – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Tampering With Identification Numbers

