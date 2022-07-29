Kidnapped teen from Tarkington returned, charges filed against 24-year-old man

On July 7, 2022, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 15-year-old juvenile runaway who was last seen at her residence in the Tarkington area on July 6, 2022.

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to determine that the juvenile had met an adult male at an airport in Houston, Texas, and flew with him to the Denver, Colo. area.

“During the investigation the adult male was identified as David Robert Harry Price, 24. Enough probable cause was developed and an arrest warrant was issued for David Price for the offense of Kidnapping,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

At the time of the warrant issuance, investigators had narrowed down the subject’s location to Aurora, Colo. On July 28, 2022, with the assistance of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, Denver PD and Aurora PD, a known location was found.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Central Time, David Price was located and placed into custody for the Kidnapping offense.

The juvenile was also located and recovered. At this time, the juvenile is in the process of being returned to Texas where the investigation will continue for possible further state and federal charges.

