The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 31, 2022:

Johnson, John Curtis – Parole Violation

Baker, Demonta Sam – Burglary of a Building

Tomplait, Julie Ann – Assault of a Peace Officer

Livanec, Cynthia Ehrhardt – Criminal Mischief

DeDear, Jason Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

