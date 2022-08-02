Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 30, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 30, 2022:

Breaux, Katie Nicole – Disorderly Conduct

Taylor, Granville Brady – Public Intoxication

Deramus, Whitney – Disorderly Conduct

Yac, Julio De Leon – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License

Hernandez-Hernandez, Jose Guadalupe – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication

Fregia, Laconda Robinett – Deadly Conduct

Edwards, Timothy Joseph – Possession and Operation of Salvaged Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Invalid

Zuniga, Jasmin Pruneda – Evading Arrest or Detention, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Huato-Penaloza, Isidro – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

