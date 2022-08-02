Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 30, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 30, 2022:

  • Breaux, Katie Nicole – Disorderly Conduct
  • Taylor, Granville Brady – Public Intoxication
  • Deramus, Whitney – Disorderly Conduct
  • Yac, Julio De Leon – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License
  • Hernandez-Hernandez, Jose Guadalupe – Driving While Intoxicated and No Driver’s License
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Fregia, Laconda Robinett – Deadly Conduct
  • Edwards, Timothy Joseph – Possession and Operation of Salvaged Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Invalid
  • Zuniga, Jasmin Pruneda – Evading Arrest or Detention, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Huato-Penaloza, Isidro – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
Breaux, Katie Nicole
Deramus, Whitney
Edwards, Timothy Joseph
Fregia, Allen Joe Jr.
Fregia, Laconda Robinett
Hernandez-Hernandez, Jose Guadalupe
Huato-Penaloza, Isidro
Taylor, Granville Brady
Yac, Julio De Leon
Zuniga, Jasmin Pruneda

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.