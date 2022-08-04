Cleveland HS AFJROTC cadets to compete in National Academic Bowl Championship

Through all the obstacles students have faced over the last two years, Air Force JROTC cadets have risen to the challenge with their participation in the 2021-2022 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB), and the cadets from Cleveland High School have proven their ability to overcome and succeed despite those obstacles.

After advancing through two intense phases of online competition, the CHS AFJROTC Academic Team composed of Jorge Pena, Sophia Molina, Karly Brock, Diego Gonzalez, Ricardo Suarez and Haylee White will compete in a Championship event in Washington, DC. The 2022 U.S. Air Force JROTC Academic Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, June 24-28, 2022. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force JROTC and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.

CHS’s AFJROTC team earned top scores out of the 582 Air Force JROTC academic teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only sixteen Air Force JROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of core curriculum such as math, science, and language arts as well as current events, citizenship, leadership skills, and financial literacy. Financial literacy videos are sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation and provided to all cadets. Questions from the videos were included in Levels I and II of the online competition.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

