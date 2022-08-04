Lucas named LCSO employee of the Month for August 2022

Liberty County Sheriff’s Investigator Earlie Lucas is the LCSO employee of the month for August 2022.

Lucas was named for this prestigious award by a fellow investigator for his detailed and methodical research investigative work that was the key factor in clearing a kidnapping case that resulted in the return of the juvenile kidnapping victim and the arrest of the suspect.

It was this specific case that is still ongoing that Sheriff Rader referenced in announcing this award. However, the nomination stressed that Lucas is noted for going above and beyond on many of his investigations that results in a positive endings and that he is a tremendous asset to the LCSO’S Criminal Investigative Division.

Having graduated from the Lone Star College Police Academy in June of 2010, he immediately began his career with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. With continuing education in basic SWAT training schools, FBI Internal Affairs Investigation classes and Undercover Narcotics schools, to name only a few, he quickly gained his TCOLE Masters Certification while amassing more than 4,000 hours of specialized training.

In February 2021, Lucas joined the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office where he quickly excelled and his investigative abilities became obvious to his supervisors. His future goal is to someday advance to a leadership role within the agency and to command an investigative division.

According to the LCSO statement about Lucas’s honor, becoming a law enforcement officer was a childhood dream with a desire to help hold the “thin blue line” for the public.

Lucas is married with two children and one of his favorite pastimes is watching his daughter play softball and to watch football games. He is definitely a family man and an obvious dedicated peace officer for the LCSO.

“With that being said, we ask all to salute Investigator Earlie Lucas for being selected as the LCSO Employee of the Month for August, 2022,” the statement reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

