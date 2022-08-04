Margaret Louise Bird, 69, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 31, 2022. She entered this world on December 27, 1952, in Liberty, Texas, born to Julius and Sylvia Peak. Mrs. Bird has lived the past two years of her life in Hull, Texas, but lived most of her life in Liberty.

Mrs. Bird enjoyed cooking and being with family. She had a love for music of all types and enjoyed dancing. Mrs. Bird loved taking trips to the beach. She loved to keep family traditions going and decorating. You could always count on her house being all decorated for any time of the year. She was always dressed to perfection with every hair in place and always had her make-up on. She never forgot a birthday and always took the opportunity to make everyone feel special whether it was with a card, cake or a great big hug. Margaret was one of a kind woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Mike Bird; father-in-law, LeeRoy Bird; mother-in-law, Mary Bird; brother-in-law, Mike Key; sister-in-law, Betty Peak; and nephews, David and Bubba Peak.

Margaret is survived by her life partner, Bob McOmber of Hull, Texas; daughters, Julie Peak and wife Shannon of Liberty, Texas, Lana Webb of Raywood, Texas, Regina Crouthers and husband James of Liberty, Texas and Brand Bird of Hull, Texas; brother, James Peak of Liberty, Texas; sisters, Sissy and husband Pete Fregia of Raywood, Texas and Helen and husband James Gilbreath of Como, Texas; grandchildren, Cassie Lechler Sylvia Brooke Crouthers and Noah Crouthers; great-grandchild, Azeleigh “Zee Bug” Fregia; addtional family, Brent, Kaci, Kenzie, Rylee Brown, Patrick, Tommie, Bret, Madison Willis, Lindsay and Laurel Hardy, Maddie and Emma Villemez, Cody, Amanda, Shelbi McOmber, Nanee Todd and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Home in Batson, Texas with James Crouthers officating. Burial will follow to Hardin Chapel cemetery in Hardin, Texas.

Honoring Mrs. Bird as pallbearers are Eric Thomas, Dakoda Thomas, Kevin Berryhill, Chip Fairchild, Spencer Templeton, Josh Peri, and Dale Harryman. Honorary pallbearers are Dale Brock, Curtis Peeler, Pete Fregia and Keith LaFrance.

