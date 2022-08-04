Henry Edward Collier, 72, of Thicket, Texas went to be with His Lord on Monday, August 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr Collier was born on August 29, 1949 to the late Henry Gibson Collier and Lydia Ann Elizabeth Bumstead in Silsbee, Texas.

Mr. Collier was a retired millwright for Temple Inland. Mr. Collier loved his family, especially the love of his life of forty nine years, his Rosie. He enjoyed being outdoors, including camping, hunting, and fishing. In their younger years, he and his wife loved to travel. Mr. Colieer will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Collier is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley “Rosie” Collier; sisters, Lenora Collier, Gracie Collier, Nelda Collier, and Hazel Collier; brothers, Bruce Collier, Morad “Bo” Collier, and Jerry Collier.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Raymond Collier and wife Kimberly of Thicket, Texas, Jeff Collier and wife Lennie of Thicket, Texas; sisters, Elizabeth McGallion of Silsbee, Texas, Melva Mclain and husband Henry of Silsbee, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, many loving family members and a host of friends. Private services to be held.

