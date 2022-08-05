Business Spotlight: The Broken Plank

Bluebonnet News is offering local businesses (Liberty, San Jacinto, Hardin, Chambers, Polk and East Montgomery counties) a chance to be listed in an upcoming business profile section that is part of the front page of the website. Below is one of the profiles in this new section:

The Broken Plank Photo Boards and More, LLC, Dayton, Texas

Email: thebrokenplank@yahoo.com

1. COMPANY PROFILE

The Broken Plank Photo Boards & more LLC is a female owned and family operated e-commerce business that was started in 2017 by owner Sherisa Hoy of Dayton, Texas. The Broken Plank is located and ran in Dayton, Texas. They specialize in handcrafted, made in America products but are known for specializing in all things printed on wood! Order online at http://www.thebrokenplank.com and they will ship to your door!

2. EMPLOYMENT AND GROWTH

Although we are a small family business, we have been so blessed to be able to grow at such a rapid pace and we are looking forward to finding our perfect team in the future to join us in our endeavor to be everyone’s “go to” site for the best custom personalized gifts!

3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

The Broken Plank Photo Boards & more continues to stay very involved in their community of Dayton, Texas. Owner Sherisa Hoy is a mom of two former Dayton Broncos and is an active Board member of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce. You will also see them popping up at different events throughout our community either to set up shop or to donate time or products. The Broken Plank donates regularly to the local volunteer fire department and other local organizations in our area.

4. WHAT ARE THE COMMUNITY’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES?

Although The Broken Plank sells products to customers all over the USA, we absolutely love our local customers. We could not have grown and got our start without all of our loyal customers who trusted us from the beginning with their special gifts. Staying involved with our local community and local customers is apart of who we are. We have raised our family in Dayton, Texas, and have been apart of this community for the last 25 years.

5. WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF ABOUT YOUR BUSINESS?

We are most proud of the responses and feedback we get from our amazing customers. Each product is handcrafted and personalized so we take great pride in making our customers smile, and sometimes even cry. We are a very unique business that continues to make products that you can’t find anywhere else.

6. WHAT IS YOUR MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY?

We use all aspects of social media, like Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok. We have been so excited this year to hit 100k subscribers on The Broken Plank Tiktok! We love all of our fans but our Tiktok fans hold a special place in our hearts for taking our products and sharing it with the world!

7. WHAT’S THE FUTURE LOOK LIKE FOR YOUR BUSINESS?

We have so many plans and dreams for The Broken Plank. We are adding new products every year. The sky is the limit and we look forward to continue making handcrafted quality products for all of our customers for years to come!

