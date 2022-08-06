Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 4, 2022:

  • Noack, Teria Lavon – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, No Motorcycle Endorsement
  • Smith, Kevin Harley – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Assault/Family Violence
  • Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate
  • Sneed, Devin – Deadly Conduct
  • Ruxmohan, Kirti – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Wood, Samantha – Failure to identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Parole Violation
  • Sastre, Lazara M. – Theft of Property
  • Ingersoll, Wayne Victor – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Deadly Conduct, Criminal Mischief
  • Johnson, Davon James – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana
  • Guidry, Marquel D. Vaughn – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon
  • Guidry, Marquise Dchun – Driving While Intoxicated
Guidry, Marquel D Vaughn
Guidry, Marquise Dchun
Ingersoll, Wayne Victor
Johnson, Davon James
Ruxmohan, Kirti
Sastre, Lazara M
Smith, Kevin Harley
Sneed, Devin
Wood, Samantha

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.