Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 4, 2022:

Noack, Teria Lavon – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, No Motorcycle Endorsement

Smith, Kevin Harley – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid and Assault/Family Violence

Wolfe, Dwayne Casey – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate

Sneed, Devin – Deadly Conduct

Ruxmohan, Kirti – Driving While Intoxicated

Wood, Samantha – Failure to identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Parole Violation

Sastre, Lazara M. – Theft of Property

Ingersoll, Wayne Victor – No Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Deadly Conduct, Criminal Mischief

Johnson, Davon James – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana

Guidry, Marquel D. Vaughn – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Guidry, Marquise Dchun – Driving While Intoxicated

