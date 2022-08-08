Troy Bruce Sharpe was born March 19, 1959 in Amarillo, Texas to parents, Wesley Sharpe and Bessie Bunch Sharpe. He passed away in The Woodlands, Texas on August 2, 2022 at the age of 63.

Troy was the Past Master of the masonic lodge. He had an infectious smile and great sense of humor, and never complained throughout his illness. Troy loved his family dearly and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Bessie Sharpe; niece, Megan Sharpe. Troy is survived by his beloved wife of 4 years, Stormy Sharpe; brothers, Greg Sharpe, and Rod Sharpe and wife Cathy; nephews, Matthew Sharpe, and Daniel Sharpe and wife Ashleigh, and their children, Augustus Sharpe and Gemma Mae Sharpe; bonus daughter, Michelle Green and husband Mike; bonus granddaughter, Abigale Green, aka Punkin Butt.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6-8pm. Funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

