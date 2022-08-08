Ruby Ellen Weaver, 86, of Liberty, Texas, passed away August 4, 2022, in Liberty. Ruby was born August 8, 1935, in Houston, to parents Enos Johnson and Birdie Vick Johnson.

Ruby was a longtime resident of Dayton and had lived in Liberty for 7 years. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton. Ruby was a retired seamstress and formerly a security guard.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Eugene Weaver; son, Herschel Broomfield and sister, Myrtle Stringer. She is survived by her sons, Danny Broomfield and wife, Anna and David Broomfield and her sister, Sue Jacobs. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.

Graveside services for Ruby will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, Dayton, with Rev. Ken Davis officiating.

Services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home of Dayton.

