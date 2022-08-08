Alan Bryan Wunsch, 68, of Hardin, Texas, passed away August 5, 2022, at his home. Alan was born February 15, 1954, in Baytown, Texas, to parents Rueben Frank Wunsch and Doris Veneta Rogers Wunsch.

Alan had resided in Hardin for 37 years and was a former resident of Highlands. Alan was employed in the shipping industry as a river boat pilot. He was a member of the C.A. Fortner Masonic Lodge # 1304 in Channelview. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, fishing, hunting and loved the Texans football team.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jean Wunsch; son, Ricky Gene Wunsch; grandsons, Rylee Arthur Wunsch and Blaine Allan Wunsch; sisters, Angela Smith & husband Mike and Luticia Pauls; numerous nieces and nephews; other friends and relatives.

Graveside services for Alan will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Moss Hill Community Cemetery, Moss Hill, Texas, with Pastor Tony Current officiating.

All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

