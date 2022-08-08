Julia LaVerne Harrison Tumlinson, 93, of Old River-Winfree, and affectionately known to most as “Meme”, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home, with loving family by her side. She was born on July 20, 1929, in Rices Crossing, Texas, to the late Richard Max and Julia Anna Katherine Gonzenbach Vorwerk. LaVerne graduated from Manor High School in Manor, Texas, with the class of 1946. She worked for many years as a payroll clerk for Chevron, formerly Gulf Oil, in Baytown, Texas, before retiring in 1988.

LaVerne married the love of her life, Clyde “Gizz” Harrison, spending thirty-nine years together and raising a daughter, Julene. Following the death of Gizz, she rekindled a love with her high school sweetheart, Harley Tumlinson, spending the next fifteen years together.

LaVerne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was invested in her family and loved them all unconditionally. LaVerne was an amazing cook and mastered a mean meatloaf. She pursued many interests, some of which included reading, fishing and cooking. LaVerne also enjoyed traveling, RVing, drinking a nice ice cold Miller Lite, and going to the casinos. However, her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Irene Schroeder, Jimmy and Richard Vorwerk; her late husbands Clyde “Gizz” Harrison and Harley Tumlinson. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughter Julene Losier and husband Joe of Old River-Winfree; her grandchildren Brett Losier and wife Brittney and Dustin Losier and wife Amber; her great-grandchildren Tucker, Wyatt, Levi, Kennedi, and Addie; her many nieces and nephews; her special friend Barbara Dockery who is now like family; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Laura Cleveland, Amanda Ray, and Ascend Hospice for the love and care they provided to LaVerne and her family during this difficult time.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brett Losier, Dustin Losier, Joshua Losier, Patrick Brown, Michael Mueller, Tim Vavra, Culley Stedham, and Johnny Fisher.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11am until 1pm, on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 1pm in the chapel, with Leroy Stevens officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

