The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2022:

Singletary, Franklin Junior II – Burglary of a Habitation, Assault of a Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, Jarod Lawrence – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Ballou, Devin Marshall – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Ballou, Devin Marshall Johnson, Jarod Lawrence Singletary, Franklin Junior

Share this: Twitter

Facebook