Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 6, 2022:

  • Heard, Carl Wayne – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury
  • Puac, Julio – Public Intoxication
  • Johnson, Marshall – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Jones, Austin Colby – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Spring, Jeremy D. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Criminal Trespassing
