Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 6, 2022:
- Heard, Carl Wayne – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury
- Puac, Julio – Public Intoxication
- Johnson, Marshall – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
- Jones, Austin Colby – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Spring, Jeremy D. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Criminal Trespassing