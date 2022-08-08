Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 6, 2022:

Heard, Carl Wayne – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury

Puac, Julio – Public Intoxication

Johnson, Marshall – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Jones, Austin Colby – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Spring, Jeremy D. – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Criminal Trespassing

