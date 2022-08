The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 7, 2022:

Sollock, Justin Paul – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Criminal Mischief and Reckless Driving

Stinson, Jennifer Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dawson, Barton James – Theft of Property

Williamson, Michael – Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction

Dawson, Barton James Sollock, Justin Paul Stinson, Jennifer Ann Williamson, Michael

Share this: Twitter

Facebook