Arthur Earl “Bub” Strahan passed from this world to his heavenly home on August 6, 2022, with his loving wife and daughter by his side. He was born October 29, 1933, to his parents Arthur Strahan and Gladys Birge Strahan. He grew up in Hardin, Texas and called Hardin home for most of his life. He loved the outdoors and living the outdoor life and all it entailed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working cattle.

He was a fun-loving person who loved humor and cracking jokes. However, above all that was his love for God and family. He married his true love of almost 66 years, Mary Virginia Hill Strahan and later they had their only child, Virginia Arlene Strahan Smart. He lived his life in great balance, always serving God first, then his family and friends. Spending time with his wife, daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren was what make him most happy. Daddy Bub never met a stranger and loved to sit and talk with people for hours, mostly telling them about Jesus. He was a faithful member of New Work Family Worship Center under pastors Chris and Melanie Contreras, who he viewed as his adopted children as well as pastors.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his stepfather, Raymond Woods, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Bird Dee Hill. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Arlene Smart and husband, Arnold; grandchildren, Jeffrey Smart and wife, Katie, and Shane Smart and wife, Allie; great-granchildren, Isabel Sims and husband, Jonathan, Jace, Juliana, Luke, Mayes and Mills Smart. He is also survived by his brother, Willie Strahan and wife, Pat; twin sister, Merl Robinson and husband, Leonard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Our family would like to express heart-felt appreciation, thank you and love to his wonderful care givers: Cheri Bensaid, Linda Morgan, and Darlene Wheeler. Also, his hospice nurse, Meagan Roebuck who has been so kind, caring and loving to Daddy Bub and our family.

We want to say a very special thank you to Raychelle Chambers. She has been with our family for a few years now and she is so special to us. She came every night after she got off her job and made sure Daddy Bub was comfortable and ready for bed. He loved her dearly as we all do.

Last but not least, thank you to everyone at Kindred Hospice for you compassion and great care. We will never forget it.

Daddy Bub will be greatly missed by many, but we rejoice in knowing that he gained his eternal reward in his now heavenly home.

A visitation for Daddy Bub will be held at New Work Family Worship Center on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Funeral services will also be held at New Work Family Worship Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm with an interment to follow at Moss Hill Community Cemetery.

