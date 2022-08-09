Jeffery Lynn Clay, 60, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jeffery was born on April 19, 1962 in Pasadena, Texas, to parents, Billy Ray and Betty J. Clay. Jeffery was an arborist by trade, but also enjoyed shrimping, being out on the water, playing the slots, and spending time with family and friends.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Clay; his sister, Tammy Simmons; his brother, Billy Ray Clay, Jr.; and his brother Vance Wade Clay. Left behind to cherish Jeffery’s memory is his mother, Betty Clay; his children, Tammy Clay, Danielle Thompkins, and Stetson Thompkins; his grandchildren, Aurora and Nevaeh; his nephews, Jason Simmons, Devin Clay, and Brent Clay; his nieces, Kristal Simmons, and Alicia Strang and husband, Christopher. Jeffery also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers for Jeffery’s service will be Devin Clay, Jason Simmons, Ricky Casey, Ronald Casey, Austin Abbey, Brent Clay and Dustin Miller.

A visitation to honor Jeffery will be held at Allison Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at Allison Funeral Service on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Lynn Clay, please visit our floral store.

