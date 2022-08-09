“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God;

I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my

righteous right hand.”

Isaiah 41:10

Zoey Bleu Hazel joins her great-grandparents Doris “Dot” and James “Joe” Beasley of Greensboro, NC; great-grandparents Johnny Campbell and Alice Caballero-Campbell of Liberty, TX in heaven. She leaves longing hearts to surviving Dad, Alonzo and Mom, Leslie Hazel of Austin, TX; grandparents Jesse and Michelle Richmond of Greensboro, NC; uncle Jarin Richmond of Greensboro, NC; grandmother “Gammy” Helen Caballero of Liberty, TX; uncle Isaiah Jones of Huffman, TX; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins who long for the chance to make memories with Zoey.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to invite you to donate to the

Still Remembered Project. Donations can be made in honor of Zoey Bleu Hazel at https://stillremembered.org/donate/ Thank you for considering donating in Zoey’s memory.

“Heaven couldn’t wait for you. Go on. Go home.” – Beyonce Knowles Carter

