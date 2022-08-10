Chambers County Children’s Museum receives $100,000 grant from The Moody Foundation

The developing Chambers County Children’s Museum has received a generous grant to aid in the construction of their facility. The Moody Foundation has committed $100K to help construct the Theatre.

The Theatre, a 660 square-foot space located alongside Main Street on the Museum exhibit floor, is an integral part of the guest experience. Accommodating 46 guests, the Theatre is a dedicated space to foster pretend play inspired by a raised stage, specialized lighting, flexible seating, and a full set of props and costumes.

The Moody Foundation, a charitable foundation based in Galveston, has focused on empowering Texas communities to thrive and prosper for over 75 years.

This building is being transformed from a grocery store to a future children’s museum in Mont Belvieu.

“We are so thankful to The Moody Foundation for funding the construction of our Theatre”, says Melody Kraus, Executive Director. “These monies will ensure a space within the Museum to cultivate innovation in dramatic play and presentation as guests explore new characters, settings and stories.”

Construction on the Chambers County Children’s Museum began in earnest in early July. The $4 million renovation at 10955 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu is slated to finish shortly after the end of the year. The Museum (and Theatre) is working to open to the public in February of 2023.

About the Chambers County Children’s Museum

Founded in August 2019, the Chambers County Children’s Museum “seeks to inspire discovery through innovation, hands-on experiences and exploratory play”. The Chambers County Children’s Museum is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the state of Texas with a

Board of Directors comprised of 12 community leaders who are passionate about bringing play-centered learning to Chambers County.

The explosive growth of the area, primarily made of young families, is driving the need for more family and kid-centered activities and programs.

The Chambers County Children’s Museum strives to fill that need by bringing unparalleled exhibits and experiences to our Chambers County Community.

In November of 2019, the CCCM Board of Directors partnered with the new owners of the now empty Thrif-Tee Food Center building located at 10955 Eagle Drive in the heart of Mont Belvieu, Texas, for a free 15-year lease. By the Spring of 2021, the museum completed an extensive analysis of the current state of the building and began work with Mark W. Todd Architects to determine the specifics of the building’s renovations and the museum’s design. Designs were completed in the Fall of 2021 and a General Contractor, E&S Construction, was hired. Renovations commenced early in 2022, with the full $4 million renovation beginning July 5.

Once completed, the Chambers County Children’s Museum will be the only organization within a 45-mile radius that provides a unique learning experience specifically designed for children and their families. Currently, Chambers County families have limited leisure enrichment destinations in the area, especially when weather prohibits outdoor activities.

The Chambers County Children’s Museum is working hard to be open to the public by February of 2023. For more information, go online to www.chamberscountychildrensmuseum.org

