Hundreds of children benefit from Back-to-School Spectacular

A line of children and their parents filed into the Cleveland Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 5, for the Back-to-School Spectacular, an event organized by Civic Center staff with the assistance of local businesses and organizations.

“We had over 500 backpacks given out at this year’s event with almost 40 vendors present to hand out at their booth pencils, erasers, folders, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, spiral notebooks and reams of paper,” said Civic Center Director Ashleigh Broussard.

By the time the children made their way past the booths, the children had filled their backpacks with all the items they needed to begin a successful school year. Children also were treated to free snacks and water through a $1,000 grant provided by H-E-B.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was represented at the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5, in Cleveland, by LCSO deputies Brian Cavanaugh, Johnny Wooten, Bridget Cavanaugh, Ryan Cavanaugh and Corp. James McQueen (not pictured).

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office staged a SWAT vehicle outside the civic center and allowed children to get an up-close look at it while interacting with deputies. Cleveland Fire Department also sent a fire truck.

The vendors were challenged to a contest for Best Decorated Booth and the winners are:

First place – Good Promotions

Second place – Hardwood Forest Dentistry

Third place – Cornerstone Church

In addition to the school supplies, children were offered free eye exams by the Cleveland Lions Club and free COVID shots by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Scenic Snow Cones kept the crowd happy have having a snow cone truck on site.

“Our community was so happy to receive these items. Parents and children were so thankful. We send a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success,” Broussard said.

Melaney Strickland with the Health Center of Southeast Texas provided pencils, other items and health information at the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5, in Cleveland. Children file past the Cleveland Rotary Club booth were Ernestine Belt and Kari Duggar handed out items to them at the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5. MY BLOC promoters met with children and handed out items at the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Cleveland Civic Center. Rachel Hall, a volunteer with the Cleveland ISD Education Foundation, hands out items at the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5, in Cleveland. Victoria Good (not pictured) also manned the booth. Stephen McCanless (left), superintendent for Cleveland ISD, attended the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Cleveland Civic Center, and spent time visiting with children, parents, and other members of the community. Martin Chevrolet hosted a vendor booth at the Back-to-School Spectacular on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

