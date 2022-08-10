Hundreds of children benefit from Back-to-School Spectacular

A line of children and their parents filed into the Cleveland Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 5, for the Back-to-School Spectacular, an event organized by Civic Center staff with the assistance of local businesses and organizations.
“We had over 500 backpacks given out at this year’s event with almost 40 vendors present to hand out at their booth pencils, erasers, folders, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, spiral notebooks and reams of paper,” said Civic Center Director Ashleigh Broussard.
By the time the children made their way past the booths, the children had filled their backpacks with all the items they needed to begin a successful school year. Children also were treated to free snacks and water through a $1,000 grant provided by H-E-B.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office staged a SWAT vehicle outside the civic center and allowed children to get an up-close look at it while interacting with deputies. Cleveland Fire Department also sent a fire truck.
The vendors were challenged to a contest for Best Decorated Booth and the winners are:
- First place – Good Promotions
- Second place – Hardwood Forest Dentistry
- Third place – Cornerstone Church
In addition to the school supplies, children were offered free eye exams by the Cleveland Lions Club and free COVID shots by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Scenic Snow Cones kept the crowd happy have having a snow cone truck on site.
“Our community was so happy to receive these items. Parents and children were so thankful. We send a huge thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success,” Broussard said.