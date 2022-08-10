Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2022:
- Cooke, Jacob Paul – Assault
- Hidalgo-Mejia, Rita – Possession of Marijuana
- Jones-Shirley, Claudia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Daniel, Don Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- McCreight, Blake – Escaping While Arrested/Confined and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Tucker, Joshua Dean – Theft of Property
- Lloyd, Brady Chyenne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for TDCJ
- Gross, Sarah Eris – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance