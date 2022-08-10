Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2022:

Cooke, Jacob Paul – Assault

Hidalgo-Mejia, Rita – Possession of Marijuana

Jones-Shirley, Claudia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Daniel, Don Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

McCreight, Blake – Escaping While Arrested/Confined and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Tucker, Joshua Dean – Theft of Property

Lloyd, Brady Chyenne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for TDCJ

Gross, Sarah Eris – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cooke, Jacob Paul Daniel, Don Paul Gross, Sarah Eris Hidalgo-Mejia, Rita Jones-Shirley, Claudia Lloyd, Brady Chyenne McCreight, Blake Tucker, Joshua Dean

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

