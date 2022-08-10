Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 8, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 8, 2022:

  • Cooke, Jacob Paul – Assault
  • Hidalgo-Mejia, Rita – Possession of Marijuana
  • Jones-Shirley, Claudia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Daniel, Don Paul – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • McCreight, Blake – Escaping While Arrested/Confined and Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Tucker, Joshua Dean – Theft of Property
  • Lloyd, Brady Chyenne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Hold for TDCJ
  • Gross, Sarah Eris – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
