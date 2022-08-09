Liberty County Historical Commission earns Distinguished Service Award

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Linda Jamison, chair of the Liberty County Historical Commission, holds up the Distinguished Service Award the organization received from the Texas Historical Commission. She is pictured with County Judge Jay Knight at the Aug. 8 Liberty County Commissioners Court meeting.

The Liberty County Historical Commission was honored in Commissioners Court Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the Texas Historical Commission’s Distinguished Service Award. LCHC chair, Linda Jamison announced it is the 10th consecutive year to receive this prestigious award.

The THC gives Distinguished Service Awards (DSA) each year to recognize CHCs that demonstrate exceptional service to preserve the heritage of Texas based on information provided in the CHC annual report. 

The DSA is given to those County Historical Commissions in acknowledgement of work which is above average and exemplary compared to other CHCs statewide.  The evaluation process is administered by the CHC Outreach staff at THC who make award recommendations to THC’s executive director. 

Criteria address not only the breadth and quality of preservation work in the county but also aspects of CHC work that contribute to organizational stability and programs of work that can be sustained from year to year.

Only 82 County Historical Commissions were honored with the Distinguished Service Award for the 2021 reporting period out of 254 counties in the state.

Here are some of the LCHC’s accomplishments in recent years:

Historical marker unveiled at Texan Theater in Cleveland
Historical marker dedicated at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington
Historical marker unveiled to honor benefactor of Liberty hospital
Historical marker unveiled at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dayton

Historical marker unveiled at 1937 Dayton City Hall

