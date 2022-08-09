Liberty County Historical Commission earns Distinguished Service Award

The Liberty County Historical Commission was honored in Commissioners Court Tuesday, Aug. 8, with the Texas Historical Commission’s Distinguished Service Award. LCHC chair, Linda Jamison announced it is the 10th consecutive year to receive this prestigious award.

The THC gives Distinguished Service Awards (DSA) each year to recognize CHCs that demonstrate exceptional service to preserve the heritage of Texas based on information provided in the CHC annual report.

The DSA is given to those County Historical Commissions in acknowledgement of work which is above average and exemplary compared to other CHCs statewide. The evaluation process is administered by the CHC Outreach staff at THC who make award recommendations to THC’s executive director.

Criteria address not only the breadth and quality of preservation work in the county but also aspects of CHC work that contribute to organizational stability and programs of work that can be sustained from year to year.

Only 82 County Historical Commissions were honored with the Distinguished Service Award for the 2021 reporting period out of 254 counties in the state.

Here are some of the LCHC’s accomplishments in recent years:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

