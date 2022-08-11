Jeffrey Daniel McKee, 30, of Magnolia, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, April 7, 1992, in San Diego, California to Lawrence Edward McKee and Deborah Lynn (Buompensiero) McKee. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Larry and Deborah McKee; fiancée, Jessica Schiel; sons, Kaden and Jackson McKee; brothers, Nicholas McClellan, Travis McClellan and wife Jesscia; Along with numerous other loving family members and treasured friends. Visitation for Jeffrey will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.

