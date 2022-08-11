Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 9, 2022:
- Fatheree, Cody Ryan – Defective White Light on Bike and Violate Promise to Appear
- Jenkins, Tyrn Ray – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Pereda, Elva Ester – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Salcedo, Elvin – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief
- Shafer, George Zachary – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Register, Nancy Jo – Aggravated Assault
- Prado Camrena, Jorge Luis – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, No Driver’s License and Nonrepairable and Salvage Motor Vehicle Violation
- Branson, Delinda Kay – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Theft of Service
Prado Camrena, Jorge Luis – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, No Driver’s License and Nonrepairable and Salvage Motor Vehicle Violation……………… Yeah, Biden letting more of his friends into the country.