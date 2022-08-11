Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 9, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 9, 2022:

Fatheree, Cody Ryan – Defective White Light on Bike and Violate Promise to Appear

Jenkins, Tyrn Ray – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Pereda, Elva Ester – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Salcedo, Elvin – Hold for Harris County-Criminal Mischief

Shafer, George Zachary – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Register, Nancy Jo – Aggravated Assault

Prado Camrena, Jorge Luis – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, No Driver’s License and Nonrepairable and Salvage Motor Vehicle Violation

Branson, Delinda Kay – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Theft of Service

Branson, Delinda Kay Jenkins, Tyrn Ray Pereda, Elva Ester Prado Camrena, Jorge Luis Register, Nancy Jo Salcedo, Elvin Shafer, George Zachary

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

