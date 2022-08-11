Jones Public Library honorariums, memorials for April to August 2022

Jones Public Library has compiled a list of memorials and honorariums that were made at the library during the period of April to August 2022:

Memorials

In memory of Lucille Barbara Scholz: “Vincent Van Gogh,” given by Richard and Jennifer Boswell, and family

In memory of Debbie Davidson: “The Backyard Birdwatcher’s Bible” and “Birds and Blooms Everyday Birdwatching Stories,” given by Harvey and Linda Robinson

In memory of Linda Jean Burney: “Georgia O’Keefe,” given by Richard and Jennifer Boswell, and family

In memory of Linda Ager: “Survivor Tree,” “Hello, Star,” and “I Wish Wish Wish for You,” given by Harry and Linda Robinson

In memory of Deborah Davidson: “100 Flying Birds” and “The Birds of America,” given by Rodney Davidson

In memory of Anabel and Isabel Salgado: “Loteria Mor/Mas,” “Ritchie,” “Celia,” “La Catrina Numbers,” “La Catrina Vowels,” “Ellen,” “Un Elefante,” “Dolores,” “Pele,” “Walter,” and “Chapulin Colorado,” given by the Salgado Family

In memory of Sandra Smith: “Grandma’s Promise,” given by Dava and Bobby Glatfelter

In memory of Ruth McMillan: “God Gave Us Heaven,” given by Dava and Bobby Glatfelter

In memory of Brett Hall: “Good Night Cowboys,” given by Bobby and Dava Glatfelter

In memory of Janie Evitts: “On the Bright Side,” given by Sharon Riley

In memory of Freddy Munoz: “Let’s Be Friends, Seamos Amigos,” “Aaron Sonador Ilustrador,” “De Aqui Como El Coqui,” “El Ano En Que Aprendimos A Volar” and “Amor de Pelo,” given by Kelli Dettor and Christy Hubbard

In memory of Jim Jouett: “Fallout,” “Bomb,” “Solo Pregunto,” “Our World is a Family,” “Snow Angel, Sand Angel,” given by Kelli Dettor and Christy Hubbard

In memory of Marie Skarpa: “Lonely Planet’s Wonders of the World” and “Gardening for Everyone,” given by Williamson and Till families

In memory of Aubrey Ashley: “I Dream of Dinner” and “Sewing Machine Basics for Children,” given by Williamson and Till families

In memory of Bobby Payne: “The Simplest Gift” and “Uncommon Sanctuary,” given by Williamson and Till families

In memory of Eva Psencik: “Texas Boomtowns” and “The Unique States of America,” given by Williamson and Till families

In memory of Patricia Ann Gartner: “Creative Kids, Complete Guide to Sewing,” given by Frank H. Weiner

In memory of Marie Skarpa: “Czech Songs in Texas,” given by Jay and Jan Knight

In memory of Cody Whitton Jr.: “Trucks Roll,” given by Dava and Bobby Glatfelter

In memory of Corey Gilhooly: “The Fascinating Animal Book for Kids,” given by Dava and Bobby Glatfelter

In memory of Atlas Fruge: “The New England Primer,” given by Eddie L. Pearson

In memory of Lynn West: “Go Gently,” given by Rickie Welder

In memory of Johnny Ross Jr.: “The Disappearing Bullet,” given by Mary Howard

In memory of Betty Chovanec Redick: “True Women” and “Stories from Texas,” given by Kathleen C. Butler Murphy

In memory of Earl Heider: “A Camping Spree with Mr. MaGee” and “The Little Fire Truck,” given by Paul and Angie Doskocil

In memory of Gregory Ripkowski: “The Ducks Unlimited Story,” “Birdlife of the Gulf of Mexico,” “Hot & Fast BBQ on your Traeger Grill” and “Wild Feasts: Ducks Unlimited Game and Fish Cookbooks,” given by The Kness Family

In memory of Gregory Ripkowski: “Hydroponics and Greenhouse Gardening,” “A Guidebook to Acquiring Food, Stockpiling, Storing, and Preparing for Survival,” “Canning and Preserving for Beginners,” “Canning and Preserving Vegetables,” “A Taste of Cowboy Ranch Recipes and Tales from the Trail” and “The Big Book of Preserving,” given by The Guys at Nest Construction

In memory of Gregory Ripkowski: “Island Boy,” “Roxaboxen,” “Blueberries for Sal” and “Make Way for Duckling,” given by The Maddox Family

In memory of Gregory Ripkowski: “Father to Daughter,” “Grandpa and Me,” “Daddy’s Little Girl,” “Why a Son needs a Mom,” “Daddy’s Little Girl” and “When Grandpa says I Love You,” given by Angie Doskocil

Honorariums

In honor of Jennifer Chavira: “It Fell From the Sky,” given by Lambda Alpha Sigman

In honor of Maci Welch: “Maggie Morris,” given by David and Linda Waller

In honor of Caroline Wadzeck: “Area 51 Interns – Alien Summer,” (two copies) given by Luke and Cathy Morgan

In honor of Jeanette Goulder Frick: “We Shall Overcome,” given by Lambda Alpha Sigma

In honor of Larry and Linda Harris: “Biscuit Storybook Favorites,” given by Luke and Julie Chachere

