State agencies competing in ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

Voting is underway for the Ninth Annual National “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers foundation. Voting began on Monday, Aug. 8, and will end at 5 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, Aug. 24, so time is running out.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 10, Texas had not even made it into the top 25 states in the contest, which Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, who is the AAST state director, said is shameful since Texans have so much pride in their state police. He aims to change that, and is asking everyone to please take the time to vote for the Lone Star State.

“We know we are the finest and best police agency in America, and there is no reason why a state like Ohio, of all places, should beat us,” he said with a laugh. “Not only do we have the best-looking police cruisers, they also are among the best-equipped police vehicles in the country.”

The familiar black-and-white color scheme of Texas state police vehicles dates back to the 1960s, according to Bess.

“They started that theme and it hasn’t changed in 60 years. There is great tradition in that,” he said.

All 50 states are entered in the AAST contest. The winner of the contest will be presented with “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2023 Wall Calendar.” Proceeds of sales of these calendars will benefit educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

The 2023 calendars will be available for purchase at https://www.statetroopers.org/ beginning Oct. 1, 2022.

Bess said the competition is a good-natured contest between the state police agencies for bragging rights.

“As long as the competition is going, we are all in communication with each other. The national president of our organization is a Texan, so he really wants to see us win this year, too,” Bess said.

To vote, go online to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS. After viewing all the photos, scroll to the bottom and pick your favorite in the drop-down menu, which should be Texas for all true Texans, according to Bess.

