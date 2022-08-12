Burn ban lifted for Liberty County

Recent rainfall in Liberty County has eased drought conditions enough to lift the burn ban, which has been in place since June 2022.

That means Liberty County property owners in the unincorporated parts of the county (outside of cities) can now burn their stacks of brush and debris that have been piling up over the last two months.

“We still want to maintain caution while burning,” said Fire Marshall Bill Hergemueller.

The decision to lift the burn ban is based on the County’s fire risk assessment, which comes from the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI). The index ranges from 0-800, with the higher number signifying a higher risk for forest fires.

“Our current KBDI number is 388, so we are down significantly, and we are supposed to be getting more rain this weekend, which will continue to improve drought conditions for Liberty County.”

While Liberty County is seeing an improvement in drought conditions, most of the state is still suffering from a lack of rain. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters responded to six new wildfires on Wednesday and more than 220 of the total 254 Texas counties still remain under burn bans, according to a report from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Liberty County residents might be tempted to throw cardboard boxes into their burning debris piles, Hergemueller cautions against it.

“Those are considered household products and should be disposed of properly, either recycled or taken to one of the county’s waste disposal sites,” he said.

There are five disposal sites in Liberty County – three maintained by the county and one by the City of Dayton.

The county dump sites are at the following locations:

7981 FM 834 West, Hull – 936-536-3522

27869 SH 146 North, Rye – 281-593-0206

377 CR 2206, Cleveland/Tarkington – 281-593-2994

Three miles south on FM 770, Raywood – 281-587-4417

The dump sites in Hull, Rye and Cleveland/Tarkington are open Wednesday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The dump site in Raywood is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The costs for using these collection sites varies on the type of garbage being disposed.

The City of Dayton’s dump site is located on CR 491 off of FM 1413. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday. To use this dump site, you must purchase a permit beforehand at Dayton City Hall.

