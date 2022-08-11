Shirley Ann (Denton) Smith, age 78 of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born August 27, 1943, in Houston, TX to parents Moses and Rachel Denton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Rachel Denton and her brother, Don Allen Denton.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Gene Smith; daughters; Kimberly Lynn Carnes of Cleveland, TX, Kelly Jean Smith of Schertz, TX and Katherine Susann Dildy & husband Gregg of Cleveland, TX; Cynthia Jewel & Greg Henderson of Cleveland, TX; grandchildren, Matthew Ryan & Hannah Carnes, Marshall Lane Carnes, Collin Kenneth & Kylee Riggs, Courtney Noel Riggs, Cale Braden Riggs, Kyle James & Caitlin Delk, Preston Chase & Pamala Dildy, Ryan Gregoy & Breanna Dildy; niece, Lillian Kent and husband Phillip; great grandchildren: Charlotte Ayn Carnes, Ellie Jayne Carnes, Blair Katherine Riggs, Levi Walker Dildy, Jace Ryan Dildy.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 11th at 10:00am at Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland. Interment will follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas.

