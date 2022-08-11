María Ramírez George was born on June 1, 1948, in Honduras, and passed away on August 6, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 74. She is survived by his daughter, Reina Ramirez; grandchildren, Daniel Orodóñez, Carmen Merino and Yeimi Suyapa Díaz. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at noon. Funeral service will begin at noon in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Noe Gallo officiating. Burial will be at Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery.

María Ramírez George nació el 1 de junio de 1948 en Honduras y falleció el 6 de agosto de 2022 en Cleveland, Texas, a la edad de 74 años. Le sobreviven su hija, Reina Ramírez; nietos, Daniel Orodóñez, Carmen Merino y Yeimi Suyapa Díaz. Las visitas serán en Pace-Stancil Funeral Home el sábado 20 de agosto de 2022 de 10 a.m. al mediodía. El servicio fúnebre comenzará al mediodía en la Capilla Pace-Stancil con el pastor Noe Gallo oficiando. El entierro será en el cementerio Cleveland Memorial Park.

