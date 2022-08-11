Linda Marie Swearingen was welcomed into heaven on August 7, 2022 at the age of 84. Linda had been hospitalized in Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital for a short illness, developed pneumonia and passed away with her husband of 65 years and her son by her side at 7:10 am Sunday morning.

Linda was born October 17, 1937 in Liberty, Texas where she lived most of her life, except for short stays in Fort Stockton and Boling, Texas. She graduated from Liberty High School and attended Sam Houston State University.

Linda’s career in the banking spanned many decades beginning at the First State Bank of Liberty. She later worked for then Dayton State Bank and Boling State Bank after moving to Boling from Fort Stockton. She and Jerry returned to Liberty after Jerry’s retirement.

Linda began her relationship with Spirt of Sharing (SOS) in September of 2004 as a volunteer bookkeeper. After three years she was asked to take on additional responsibilities and became a full-time employee. In 2012 she was promoted to Director and CFO where she happily served. She gave her heart and soul to SOS for eighteen years until her passing. Spirit of Sharing was truly her passion.

She was a life-long member of South Liberty United Methodist Church where she played the piano and was a faithful servant to God.

Linda was a wonderful loving and devoted wife, mother, nanny, sister, aunt and friend. She was very proud of her family, especially her son, Jerry Len, grandchildren, Lindsey and Jeffrey and great-grandchildren, Kailey and Cole. She always put the needs of others above her own.

She loved to read, cook and enjoy time with family and friends. Her favorite book was “90 Minutes in Heaven” and her hobbies included hunting, fishing and watching wildlife. Her very favorite thing was FaceTiming with her son every night at 8 pm. She also loved FaceTiming with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Linda is proceeded in death by her parents, Clifford L. & Rubye V. Jones and her brother Butch Jones. She is survived by her husband, Charles Jerry Swearingen, son Jerry Len Swearingen (Jamie), grandchildren, Lindsey Gerasimowicz (Justin), Jeffrey Swearingen, great-grandchildren, Kailey and Cole Gerasimowicz, sister, Lorna Lacy, nieces and nephew, Dean Lacy (Kim), Todd Lacy (Susan), Phillip Lacy (Cynthia), Keisha French (Curtis), Dane Jones, Jena Bridgefarmer (Matt), Debbie Pugh, Susan Camardelle, Sherre Weeks (Winfred), Tomme Doucette III, Mike Swearingen, Laura Jinkins (AJ), Angie Klimionok as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers:

Jeffrey Swearingen, Justin Gerasimowicz, Dean Lacy, Todd Lacy, Phillip Lacy, Dane Jones, Randy Blackburn and Mark Joines.

Funeral Service for Linda Marie Swearingen will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland St., Dayton, Texas 77535, at 10:00 am. Visitation is Friday August 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00.

Interment will be at Palms Memorial Park, Dayton, Texas, with fellowship to follow at the South Liberty United Methodist Church, 3410 Oilfield Rd. FM 2684, Liberty, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to either Spirit of Sharing or the South Liberty United Methodist Church.

