William Marion Pyeatt Jr. was born December 18, 1967, to parents, William Marion Pyeatt Sr and Avie Joyce Jordan Pyeatt. He passed away August 9, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 54.

He worked for TXI in the sand plant for many years before his retirement and was a member of the New Salem Country Cowboy Church. William was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister Patricia.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Tiffani Pyeatt; daughter, Megan Leigh Washburn; son, Jared Ethan Pyeatt; brother, Wayne Pollock and wife Ann; grandchildren, Aaron Neal, Annabelle Shotwell, Destiny Pyeatt, and Ethan Pyeatt; brother in law, Kenneth Washburn and wife Deborah.

Visitation will be at the New Salem Country Cowboy Church on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 2-3pm. Funeral Service will begin at 3pm with Pastor Troy Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Squier Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Salem Country Cowboy Church Building Fund.

