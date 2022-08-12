Robert Parker Morton, age 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 9, 2022. He passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Bob was born in Frankfort, Indiana on August 24, 1938 to Arnott John and Jane Louise (Goar) Morton. He was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church where he maintained perfect attendance in Sunday school throughout his school years. He graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan in 1956.

After high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia from 1956 to 1959 where he served as an honor guard for former President Truman. When stationed in Matador, TX, he met Lily Joyce Lynn and they married in May 1958. After the military, Robert went back to live in Matador and Kalamazoo, MI before moving to Miami, FL and joining Eastern Airlines in 1965. In 1978, they relocated to Cleveland, TX and he began working for Southwest Airlines in 1985. There he was awarded countless honors including Top Wrench and the President’s Award. He retired in June 2014 after 48 years in the airline industry.

Bob was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He logged countless hours in the stands at games, shows, and other performances watching grandkids and was always ready to help with building projects.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Morton; daughters, Pamela Radabaugh and Traci Cameron; son-in-law Phillip Cameron; eight grandchildren and in-laws Ashley Radabaugh, Sean Radabaugh and wife Brooke, Taylor Radabaugh and wife Lauren, Mindi Cameron-Green and husband Stephen, Heath Cameron and fiancée Dacy, Ethan Cameron and wife Patience, Evann Radabaugh and fiancée Magaly, and Lyndsay Radabaugh and partner Shelby; four great-grandchildren Harris, Avery, Harper, and Savannah Radabaugh; sister, Janet Stoia; and numerous cousins, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his infant son Michael Robert, his parents Arnott and Jane, brother Richard A. Morton, and sister Francis L. Warwick.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, 5-7pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas at 10am on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He will be buried resting next to his son at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Garden in Cleveland. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

