Sylvia Dianne (Hill) Fitzgerald left this world on August 9, 2022. She will be greeted by her daughter, Jessica; parents, Jack and Vivian (Calley) Hill; and brother, Mark. Sylvia was born in Pasadena, Texas and graduated from Pasadena High School in 1978. She furthered her education at the University of Houston, graduating with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1983. Sylvia is survived by her daughters: Elissa Mazza (husband Brian) and their daughter Harper Rose and Kristina Baldridge (husband Noah). She is also survived by her sister Annette Hill and niece Natalie Stubbs.

Graveside services will be held at “The Old Waverly Cemetery” on Cemetery Road in New Waverly, Texas on Saturday August 20 at 3:30. Sylvia will be laid to rest next to her beloved daughter, Jessica. She loved flowers, however, due to the loss of her daughter to leukemia, gifts to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society would also be appreciated.

