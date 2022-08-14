Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022:

Flores, Dante Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Bartee, Weslee Edward-Adam – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plates (no mugshot)

Justus, Timothy L – Driving While Intoxicated

Minix, Jeffery Redal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Johnson, Andrew – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Martinez, Omar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, Modriquez Rasheed – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Lopez, Eduardo Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

