Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 11, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022:

  • Flores, Dante Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Bartee, Weslee Edward-Adam – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plates (no mugshot)
  • Justus, Timothy L – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Minix, Jeffery Redal – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Johnson, Andrew – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Martinez, Omar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Johnson, Modriquez Rasheed – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Lopez, Eduardo Jesus – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
Flores, Dante Javier
Johnson, Andrew
Johnson, Modriquez Rasheed
Justus, Timothy L
Lopez, Eduardo Jesus
Martinez, Omar
Minix, Jeffery Redal

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.