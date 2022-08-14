Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 12, 2022:
- Taylor, Josh – Criminal Mischief
- Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Holcomb, Anna Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, Darren Lee – Hold for San Jacinto County and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
- Domain, Fredman Willie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Chambers, Daisi Danille – Public Intoxication
- Archer, Dennis Arthur – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Salazar, Antonio – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information