Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 12, 2022:

  • Taylor, Josh – Criminal Mischief
  • Finley, Cody Michael – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Holcomb, Anna Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, Darren Lee – Hold for San Jacinto County and Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse
  • Domain, Fredman Willie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Chambers, Daisi Danille – Public Intoxication
  • Archer, Dennis Arthur – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Salazar, Antonio – Failure to Identify/Giving False Information
