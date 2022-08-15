Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic opening at new location

Liberty County Hospital District No 1 is proud to announce the opening of our new Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The clinic is located on the corner of Travis and Monta at 1201 N Travis in Liberty. Hours at the new clinic site will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

The new space will be much more accessible with a welcoming environment and Liberty-Dayton Medical Clinic’s quality care that includes all life cycles. Under the direction of Clinic Manager, Matthew Quinn and Assistant Manager, Margie Parker, Dr. Amanuel Abreha and Heather Reed, PA-C will be seeing new and returning patients.

“We are happy to welcome Dale Brock, MSN, FNP, and his staff, formally of Quality Care Plus, who joined our team on Aug. 9,” said L-DRMC CEO Rhonda Campbell in an emailed statement.

The current specialty providers include Dr. Hemali Patel, DPM, who will provide podiatry needs, including diabetic foot care, every other Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Dr. Nitin Mahajan, MD MPH, providing cardiology specialty needs every other Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The expansion of the clinic gives the clinic the opportunity to offer the start of a program currently very scarce in the area – Behavioral Care via telepsychiatry services for the adolescents and adults requiring this service. These services will be provided in the office via a telehealth platform, and are projected to begin this fall. Those services may include treatment and counseling for mental health disorders, substance use disorders and medication management through the use of telehealth.

“Our vision is to be a trusted healthcare facility, with the mission to provide compassionate, superior quality healthcare to the communities we serve,” said Campbell.

Call 936-336-9175 or 936-336-3100 for appointments. Walk-ins and same day appointments are welcomed based upon provider availability. Financial programs may be available to help patients get the medical care needed.

