Michael Ray Orand passed from this life surrounded by his loved ones on August 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Michael’s story began on August 4, 1949. He was born to the late Harrison Crunk “HC” Orand Jr and Ethel Jeanette Gardner Orand in Liberty, TX at Liberty Dayton Hospital.

Mr. Orand went to Liberty High School and was a graduate of 1967. He attended college in Beaumont, TX in 1968 where he studied radiology. It was the heat of the Vietnam war and Michael’s call to help others led him to enlist in the United States Navy. He attended the US Naval Hospital Corps School in San Diego, California. Soon after, he moved to Maryland to serve as a second class Corps-Man at the Bethesda Naval Hospital, now known as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He assisted doctors in treating wounded soldiers while continuing his studies and learning the tools that he needed to pave the way for countless others who followed his efforts to improve the quality of care and medical imagining in hospitals around the world. Following his time in Maryland, He then moved on to Leadership School in Memphis, TN as well as Naval Support-Activity Mid-South in Millington, TN. During his time in the navy, he also studied at Memphis State University. Michael returned to Houston to continue serving others in hospitals like St. Jude’s, Plaza del Oro, and Shriners Hospital for Children. He then went on to be employed at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston as their Director of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine. It was on the visits to the Shriners from Texas Children’s that he fell in love with a young mother who was employed there and her son. Michael married Aura Mae in 1987 and adopted their son, Jose. Two years later, their daughter Alicia was born. Just as his family grew, so did his calling to serve. While working at Texas Childrens hospital, he was a member on the board of The Radiological Society of North America. He spent 15 years at Texas Childrens Hospital while also employed at St. Luke’s Hospital. He took pride in his role at St. Luke’s for helping build their diagnostic imaging department and using his talents to continue improving the quality of care of future patients for years to come. Michael’s accomplished career in the medical field expanded globally in 1997 when he traveled to hospitals in Saudi Arabia where he proudly helped construct the diagnostic imaging department there as well. Michael selflessly devoted 4 decades to his lifelong passion of helping the sick. After a well accomplished career in the medical field, Michael’s last hospital to leave his mark at was the same hospital that his story began in; Liberty-Dayton Hospital in Liberty, TX. From there, he retired from the medical field as an X-ray tech in 2004.

As his work life slowed, Michael was able to enjoy time with his family, new career opportunities, riding motorcycles, and lots of time out on the water, boating and fishing. His dream was to live a slow and quiet life on the water but Michael’s determined work ethic led him to the trucking business shortly after his time at Liberty Dayton Hospital and ultimately opened his own trucking company which he continued to operate right until his passing. His love for motorcycles fused into his love of trucking. He enjoyed the quietness of driving miles and miles on open roads after so many years devoted to serving in hospitals. In December of 2021, Michael and Aura bought the “Beach Camp” of his dreams and his heart was fulfilled.

Michael was proud of his achievements in his career. But he will be remembered most by his ability to make patients in the worse conditions smile. There are countless stories of the impact that he left during his life. To the patients and employees of Texas Childrens during his 15 years there, he will be known for his crazy neck ties that he wore. He will be remembered lovingly as “Doc” in the trucking industry. But his favorite title to earn was “Papaw” in 2007. His family was his greatest accomplishment in which he took the most pride in. He leaves behind his devoted wife Aura Mae Orand of Liberty, son Jose Michael Orand of Houston, daughter Alicia Orand Ezell and her husband Justin Ezell of Liberty, granddaughter Samantha Thompson, grandson Adrian Garcia, granddaughter Annabella Garcia, granddaughter Kennedy Taylor, grandson Kaden Ezell, grandson Tristan Griffith, grandson Sebastian Ezell, grandson Lazare Ezell, grandson Keaux Ezell, and one great-grandson Abel Navarro. He will also be missed by one brother, Ronnie Orand and his wife Linda Orand of Liberty and many other friends and family.

Michael is preceded in death by his father HC Orand Jr, mother Ethel Jeanette Gardner Orand, Judy Nolan, Jerry Roberts, and Tom Nicholson.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel. A Service of Remembrances will follow at 11:00 am. with Reverend Hector Marchado Officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:15 am at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.

