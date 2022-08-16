Congressional candidate hosting meet-and-greet Tuesday

Democratic congressional candidate Jon Haire will be at Iguana Joe’s in Mont Belvieu from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Haire is running as a Democrat for a seat in the House of Representatives in the 36th Congressional District of Texas.

The first question Haire will ask almost anyone is “When I am elected as your representative in Congress, how can I best serve you?“

“He means it. He will take notes, get your name, and follow up. The campaign is just beginning, but the election is only 84 days away. During August, Haire is traveling throughout the district which stretches from parts of Eastern Harris County to Western Jefferson including all of Chambers, Liberty, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties,” the announcement reads.

Mont Belvieu is near the population center of the 36th Congressional District, central to eastern Harris County, and Chambers and Liberty counties. By population, these three counties represent a whopping 75 percent of the district.

People interested in meeting Haire can come to Iguana Joe’s and meet Dr. Jon Haire, PhD. Haire got his PhD in nuclear engineering, worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was a professor at Georgia Tech, ran a successful consulting business in the NASA area where he now lives, and is a longtime Sunday school teacher.

Iguana Joe’s is located at 9118 N. Hwy 146, Mont Belvieu.

