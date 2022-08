The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 14, 2022:

Torres-Guel, Adrian – Driving While Intoxicated

Deblanc, Donielle Yvette – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mata, Marissa Castillo – Driving While Intoxicated

Burress, Gabriel Eric – Theft of Property

Oveido-Tasso, Christian – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

