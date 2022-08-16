Helen Kneese Phillips, 70, of Evergreen, Texas, passed away in her home surrounded by family on August 13, 2022.

Helen was born October 1,1951, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to Hertha Edna Kneese and Elgin Werner Kneese. She attended Brackenridge Hospital School of Nursing and worked tirelessly as a nurse taking care of others in some capacity for her entire life. She married Mac Phillips and moved to East Texas where they raised their two kids, Jay and Heather. They went on to co-found Eastex Environmental Laboratory in Coldspring, and she took great pride in the work and life-long relationships formed there.

Helen was a botanical wizard, skilled seamstress, savvy business woman, artist, and always up for an adventure and a home-improvement project. She could make a house a home better than anyone. She was kind, generous, resourceful, and she loved her family beyond words.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mac; and her eldest brother, Werner Kneese. Helen is survived by her son, Jay Phillips, and his wife, Lynde, and their daughters, Ella and Tess; daughter, Heather Laney, and her spouse, Jessica, and their son, Orion.

Helen is also survived by her sister, Elaine Henry, and her husband, David; her brother, Travis “Buddy” Kneese, and his wife, Shirley; Danny Kneese and his wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Sue Mounce; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemarie and Bobby Leisner; and all of their children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Saafe House “In Memory of Helen Phillips” to support a family violence and crisis center.

Link to donate: https://www.saafehouse.org/donate

