Gaylon Ray Wood, 67, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas, after a brief illness. Gaylon a native of Shreveport, LA, resided in the Dayton area since 2009. He was the son of Abner Ray (Pete) Wood and Jessie Lee House Wood of Shreveport (both deceased).



Funeral services for Gaylon will be held at 12 noon, Friday, August 19, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland St, in Dayton. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Blackburn, of Trinity Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral home visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.



A 1973 graduate of Woodlawn High School in Shreveport, Gaylon also attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA. He spent his professional career as a grocery retail merchandiser, recently retiring from Starr Brokerage of Houston, TX, after 20 years. Gaylon, a man’s man, was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and camping and spending time with his son.



Gaylon is survived by his loving wife Patsy Leisinger Wood of Dayton; devoted son, Douglas Aaron Wood of Lufkin, TX; sister, Donna Wood Whorton of Plano, TX; two grandchildren, also a number of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and very close friends.



His family would like to thank the staffs of Liberty County EMS, and HCA Houston Healthcare – Kingwood for the care they provided him.

